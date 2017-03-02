GENEVA: Pakistan and India clashed at the ongoing session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on rights violations by Indian occupation forces and the government in Indian held Kashmir.

Law and justice minister Zahid Hamid said the Indian government claim that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir about terrorism was a false narrative and a "desperate attempt" to divert attention from rights violations.

"The Indian claim that the deteriorating human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir is an internal affair of India is factually incorrect, legally untenable and in violation of the UN Security Council resolution," Zahid Hamid said.

He called India an “occupying power” and said Pakistan was a “recognised party to this internationally recognised issue” under UN resolutions.

The Pakistani delegate accused India of massive human rights violations in IHK while India’s permanent representative, Ajit Kumar, said it was ironic that a country which had earned a reputation as the global epicentre of terrorism was holding forth on the issue.

“For the last two decades, the most wanted terrorists of the world have found succour and sustenance in Pakistan…For many years now, Pakistan carried out an intense campaign to destabilise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir by promoting infiltration and cross-border terrorism, inciting, promoting and glorifying violence and unrest in the state, and raking up the matter through baseless allegations,” he said.

Kumar said Pakistan’s unwarranted references to UN Security Council resolutions are grossly misleading as Pakistan was required to vacate the parts of the state of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal and forced occupation.

“Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India. This monster is now devouring its own creator,” he taunted Pakistani Minister.