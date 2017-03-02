In the latest drone strike by the US, two suspected militants have been killed in Pakistan, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the drone targeted two reported terrorists going on a motorbike in Ahmadi Shama area of Lower Kurram Agency.

There are no updates regarding the identification of those killed from Pakistan or the US government yet.

The US has used drones to target militants in Pakistan after a while. The last drone strike was conducted on May 21, 2016 in which Afghan Taliban Leader Mullah Masnoor Akhtar was killed at Nushki, Balochistan.

Chat Con