FAISALABAD: A 12-year-old child was pushed out of the house of her employers last night, according to reports

According to the police, Samiah was working in Jawad’s house in Civil Lines area of Faisalabad. The residents of the area saw the girl with bruises on her face Monday night, and informed the police. They gathered outside Jawad's house in protest.

When the Civil Lines police tried to talk to Jawad, a man came out of the house, who claimed that he was a guest at the house and Jawad was not available. He also said, Samiah was sent by her paternal grandmother.

The police took Samiah in their custody and said once the medical examination is completed then the matter will be taken further.

A similar case took place a few months ago when 10-year-old maid Tayyaba was allegedly tortured by her employers, Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali and his wife Maheen Zafar, in Islamabad.