THARPAKAR: Around 15 more peacocks died of ‘Ranikhet’ disease today.

According to wildlife department sources, in last two days15 peacocks died because of ‘Ranikhet’ disease in Pattia village a district Tharparker. With the latest deaths, week-long tally of peacock deaths has climbed to 30.

Expressing grave concerns over deaths of the precious birds, the people of the district have appealed the wildlife department and provincial government for taking steps to overcome the prevailing situation.

They were of the opinion that the department concerned has turned deaf ears towards the death of the precious birds, which were the identity and beauty of the area.