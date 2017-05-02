KASUR - Social and political figures flayed the police failure to arrest the culprits responsible for firing on and robbery with the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president despite lapse of 27 days.

They expressed grave concerns over police indifference to arrest the robbers. They said that media is considered to be the fourth pillar of the state and attack on KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr is an attack on the journalist community. They also termed it an attack on freedom of journalist. They said that police indifferent has raised concerns among citizens as they are considering themselves more vulnerable to robberies. They said that the KPC president has always raised voice for rights of the poor and his services for his profession are undeniable.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab IG police to take effective steps for early arrest of the robbers.