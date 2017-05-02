HAFIZABAD - The police claimed to have busted a gang of four swindlers including its female ringleader here the other day.

According to Pindi Bhattian Police, den of the swindlers was raided on a tip-off. During the raid, police arrested ringleader Asima Bibi, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Arif and Khan Muhammad. The police also recovered a large number of ATM cards and thousands of rupees from them. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.