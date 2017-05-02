ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad Commission report can’t be made public keeping in mind national security, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb today.

"The report can be published at the right time by any government, be it of N-League or any other party," Marrium Aurangzeb said while addressing the workers of Abbottabad Electronic Media Association.

She further said, “No doubt people should know what happened, but we have to be careful about its sensitive nature too.”

On May 2, 2011 the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, was killed during a raid in Abbottabad.