TOBA TEK SINGH - The Awami Workers Party took out May Day rally from Gallah Mandi to Shahbaz Chowk despite a ban on staging rallies on the day.

The police have warned the organisers not to take out rallies due "security threats". However, activists of AWP decided to go ahead as per their plan. Powerlooms workers under the banner of Textile and Powerlooms Workers Union also took out a rally from Waryam Road under the leadership of Nadeem Ashraf Jogi. The rally participants later joined the AWP rally at grain market. Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Muhammad Zubair, president AWP Toba Tek Singh, said that the Labour Department has failed to implement the labour laws in the district. Minimum wage is not paid and social security cards are not issued to the working class. He said that Toba Tek Singh has become the den o drug dealers and administration seems helpless to tackle this issue.

He condemned the local parliamentarians for not completing the safe water project despite the lapse four years. The residents across the district are compelled to drink unsafe contaminated water, he regretted.

Nadeem Ashraf Jogi said that powerloom workers have not been entitled to proper health and safety covers and industrial accidents take place regularly. He demanded minimum wage of Rs 28000 a month. Those who spoke on the occasion included Rana Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Aslam and others.