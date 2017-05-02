ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) is likely to be held today to discuss host of issues including the National Water Policy and energy-related issues in Balochistan.

The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will also be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces.

The CCI meeting will also discuss pending issues including the implementation of Article 154 of the Constitution with a special reference to grievances of the Sindh government, sources at the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said.

According to the Article 154 of the Constitution, “the council shall have a permanent secretariat and shall meet at least once in 90 days provided that the prime minister may convene a meeting on the request of a province on an urgent matter”.

The meeting will also deliberate on the GN Kazi formula for the distribution of net hydel profit and the National Water Policy.

Other agenda items include the provision of 1,200 cusecs of extra water to Sindh province for water supply to Karachi, supply of gas to localities/villages within five kilometre radius of gas producing fields operated by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, short supply of water in pat feeder and Kirther canals, resolution of energy problems of Balochistan.

The meeting will also discuss the establishment of Fiscal Coordination Committee of Finance Division, the Nepra’s annual report 2014-15 and state of industry report 2015 by cabinet division, allocation of 1,200 cusecs additional water for Karachi City (K-VI project) etc. The meeting will also discuss the draft bill for establishment of National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) and senior citizens’ privileges.

The sources said the meeting may also review the status of important decisions of the CCI meetings held on December 16, 2016, inquiry into corruption charges in Kachi Canal, matters pertaining to higher education and other similar bodies in post-18th Amendment scenario, formulation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV, import of LNG, sixth population and housing census, National Forest Policy 2015, settlement of NHP issue between Wapda and the government of Punjab and amendments in the regulation of generation, transmission and distribution of Electric Power Act 1997.

The sources at the IPC ministry said that Riaz Pirzada, who recently submitted his resignation as Minister IPC, has not given any assurance to attend the meeting.

Pirzada had expressed reservation over de-seating of director general sports without taking him into confidence. He also levelled allegations that prime minister’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad was involved in corruption of billions of rupees.

