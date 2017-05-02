NOORPUR THAL - The second phase of population and housing census is underway at a brisk pace and the entire process will be completed well according to the schedule.

Khushab District Census Support Officer Abu Bakar Malik stated while talking to The Nation here the other day. The DCSO said that second phase of the census, which commenced on April 25,would cover all the villages of Thal till May 24. The second phase, he said, is progressing smoothly and in accordance with the schedule. Abu Bakar Malik said he is pleased to note that a team of concerning high-ups has expressed satisfaction over the ongoing exercise and its credibility and transparency.