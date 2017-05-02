Islamabad - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent a day with troops deployed along Pak-Afghan border Monday.

The army chief was briefed about operational preparedness and improved border security measures, including employment of the newly-raised KP Frontier Constabulary (FC), according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Talking to soldiers, the COAS said: “Our nation supports us due to our innumerable sacrifices we have made for defence and security of our motherland. Writ of the state has largely been restored and we are progressing towards enduring peace and stability.”

He appreciated effective border security arrangements, which have enhanced control on cross-border terrorist movement. He hailed exceptionally high morale of the troops and their undaunted determination to eliminate terrorism. Earlier, on his arrival, the COAS was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt and the KP FC inspector general.