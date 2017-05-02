Gwadar - The chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq said on Monday that JI backed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with the condition that no indigenous population of Balochistan in Gwadar would be deprived of their land under the pretext of development.

At a ceremony held at Gwadar Fish Harbour on International Labour’s Day, Sirajul Haq said Baloch people were anticipating that flawed policies of rulers could take toll on them and deprive them of their land.

The JI chief had arrived Gwadar to express sympathy with the fishermen of the area.

Senator Haq was accompanied by JI Balochistan ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi and provincial secretary general Maulana Idayat Rehman.

Addressing the fishermen’s gathering, JI chief also announced to start a countrywide ‘Save Fishermen Movement’ to raise voice for their rights.

He said the labourers had no representation in assemblies and those trumpeting to be representatives of workers were themselves landlords.

Chiding rulers on workers day, he said the rulers had neither any strategy nor plan for the welfare of those tens of thousands of unregistered workers toiling at workshops, hotels and farms.

Unveiling the agenda of party, Senator Haq asserted that the JI was fighting for the rights of cultivators, labourers and other oppressed classes of society as on one side the corrupt rulers sitting in Islamabad palaces had become nuisance for the nation and their plundering of national wealth and anti-public policies had pushed country into abyss of inflation, poverty and ignorance.

He warned the rulers that Jamaat-e-Islami won’t permit anyone to convert the native populace of Gwadar into minority.

“The Gwadar belongs to Gwadar people and Inshallah it will remain theirs forever,” said JI chief, adding no one had the right and courage to displace the indigenous population of Gwadar.

Haq also reprimanded rulers for their unmet promises. He said rulers also failed to fulfil the promises made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with the people of Balochistan when he had sworn in. Referring to the visits by rulers to the Gwadar, he said the native people of Gwadar were stuck up inside their houses as hostage in view of VIPs movements in Gwadar, and they were disallowed to come out for the whole day.

“The rulers must remember the fate of Pharaoh,” warned Sirajul Haq, adding such cruelties yielded nothing but hate in people.

Making mockery of government claims of carrying out unprecedented development in Balochistan’s port city of Gwadar under mega project of CPEC, JI ameer said on one side Gwadar was turning to be a gateway of prosperity and progress for the region, but on other, the local people had no potable water to drink and children were compelled to acquire knowledge in schools having no roofs and tents.

He added the people at helm of affairs had no plan for development and prosperity of Gwadar and common citizens, but they were just pleasing landlords, sardars and industrialists.

After the ceremony, the JI ameer also had a lunch with fishermen.