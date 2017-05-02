FAISALABAD - Another teenage girl died of chickenpox here at Allied Hospital on Monday, raising the death toll to 17 so far in the year 2017.

According to hospital sources, 17-year-old Maleeha, resident of district Sargodha was brought to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad some two days ago. She remained under treatment and breathed her last on Monday.

Spokeswoman for Allied Hospital, Dr Masooma said that that death of the girl has raised the total death toll from Chickenpox to 17 in the current year.

She said that steps are being taken to bring the chickenpox under control, adding that people must be vigilant regarding the disease and adopt precautionary measures to lessen the losses from the contagious disease.