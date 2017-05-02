Adviser on Foreign Sartaj Aziz has said that Indian attempt to portray indigenous uprising in Kashmir as terrorism has been rejected by the international community, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement, he said no one in the world is prepared to accept India's contention that Kashmir dispute is an issue of cross-border terrorism.

He said Indian government has broken its own record of brutality in Held Kashmir, not only in target killing but also by indiscriminately killing over 100 young unarmed Kashmiri protesters.

Sartaj said the Indian forces have blinded hundreds of Kashmiris, including children, and injured over 16,000 protesters with live ammunition, pellet guns and gas shells. That is why the New York Times labeled the year 2016 as a “Year of dead eyes” in Kashmir.

He said that the people of Held Kashmir are losing faith in Indian democracy, which is evident with lowest ever turnout in the recent by-elections in Srinagar.

The adviser said the OIC countries have also out-rightly rejected Indian attempts of equating the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with terrorism.

He said the large scale uprising in the valley clearly shows that Kashmir is a burning issue requiring urgent International attention.

The adviser said that Pakistan has always welcomed the statements and endeavours aimed at addressing the human rights issues in Held Kashmir and the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call for resolving the Kashmir issue through a multilateral approach to must be welcomed.

Sartaj Aziz said Indian claim that it is ready for bilateral dialogue with Pakistan is no longer credible because in the past two decades New Delhi has scuttled all opportunities for a meaningful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council’s relevant Resolutions on Kashmir.