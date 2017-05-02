AHMEDPUR EAST - The Rural Media Network Pakistan (RMNP) conferred Sadiq Press Freedom Award 2017 on late veteran journalist Gulzar Ahmed Chaudhry.

The award, comprising Rs50,000 cash, will be handed over to Gulzar's son Muhammad Ahmed Chaudhry on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, being observed on May 3.

This year, the award was instituted by media consultant and former Director International Press Institute (IPI) Alison Bethel McKenzie. On the occasion, RMNP President Ehsan Ahmed Sehar, paid glowing tribute to the late journalist, saying he was symbol of struggle for freedom of the press. Gulzar Ahmed Ch who died on January 14, 2017 had about 57 years experience in journalism. He had been affiliated with leading newspapers of the country including Nawa-i-Waqt, Pakistan Times and Dawn.

He was also lifetime president of Bahawalnagar Press Club.