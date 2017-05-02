LAYYAH - The district administration and police have finalised all arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Layyah on Tuesday (today).

During the visit, the premier is likely to inaugurate Layyah-Taunsa Bridge and will address a public gathering at Sports Complex here.

According to the PML-N sources, almost 10,000 chairs placed at the venue of the public meeting in Sports Complex while air-conditioned stage for the prime minister and other leaders of the ruling party has also been established.

The district police have also devised a foolproof security plan for the visit PM Nawaz Sharif. According to District Police PRO Muhammad Irfan, about 1,675 policemen will be deployed for security of the PM besides 25 teams of Elite Forces commandos. Similarly, 15 mobile patrolling vans of the district police will keep guard on the entry and exit points of the district where check-posts have already been established to check security.

The PRO said that the Police Command and Control van will monitor the entire public gathering. He said that two SP, 15 DSPs, 25 Inspectors, 85 Sub-Inspectors, 125 ASIs and 80 ladies police officials will perform security duty on the occasion.

The PML-N local chapter has displayed banners, hoardings and portraits of PM Nawaz Sharif on Kutchehry Road and others roads around the venue of the public meeting. Layyah DC Wajid Ali Shah and Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Maher Ijaz Achlana visited the sports complex where they reviewed arrangements for the PM's visit.

Talking to The Nation, Ijaz Achlana said that the prime minister's visit will usher in new era of development in the district. The PM will inaugurate Layyah-Taunsa Bridge and also announce the establishment of independent university in Layyah, the minister informed. Achlana said that work on Layyah-Chowk Azam dual carriageway and Layyah-Karor Road repair will be started after the PM's Visit. He claimed that the premier will also announce re-modelling of Thal Canal to facilitate the farmers and growers of Layyah.