GUJRANWALA - A person was shot at and critically injured over resistance during a robbery here on Kashmir Road on Monday.

Police sources informed that Ashiq along with his wife was on the way back home after attending a wedding. On Kashmir Road, two armed men, riding a bike, intercepted them and deprived of gold ornaments and Rs15,000. The accused shot at and critically injured Ashiq when he attempted to resist. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital while the Satellite Town Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Worker tortured by cop

A factory worker was allegedly tortured by a police constable here on May Day while the police high-ups have ordered a probe against the constable.

Worker Shahbaz told the media at DHQ Hospital that constable Nasir of the Sabzi Mandi Police held him in a theft case without registration of any FIR. The cop tortured him brutally. Meanwhile, on information about the incident, the police high-ups ordered an enquiry against constable Nasir to ascertain facts.

WOMEN SUICIDE

A married woman committed suicide over domestic issues here at Kamoke.

According to police, Iramk, 30, was married off to Iqbal some eight years ago. There were some differences between the couple however. On Monday, Iram got disheartened and committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. The Kamoke Saddr Police have started investigation into the incident.