ISLAMABAD - Federal Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan said if security is inadequate in a high-security area like Wah Cantt, then it could raise a question on the performance of intelligence and security agencies.

“If even the life of a Wah factory labourer is not safe then may God protect us all,” Nisar said in his address during a Labour Day event at the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) complex.

An intelligence report expressed fears of a terrorist attack in Wah Cantt, saying that terrorists could carry out an attack at the POF complex in the Wah Cantt area on the POF Labour Day ceremony.

Nisar along with two other federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Muhammad Barjees Tahir attended the ceremony despite the security fears. The federal minister announced a special package for POF workers, increasing 25 percent basic salaries and two additional promotions.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said he won’t care for his own life, if the labourers at the POF complex in Wah Cantt are unsafe. He added: “People told me not to be here due to security threat. Those who are spreading these rumours are inane.”

‘Terrorists’ killed in search op

Two suspected terrorists were killed in a search operation in Wah Cantt earlier on Monday.

A suicide jacket and a large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from a house in the raid, conducted under the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad. The deceased were named Sift Allah and Muhammad Abbas. Police said they were investigating the suspects’ ties with a terrorist outfit.

In a separate operation, the Motorway police suspects were arrested two people after the lawmen recovered a hundred rifles, Kalashnikovs, pistols, and a huge cache of bullets from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura. Police said the suspects were transporting the arms and ammunition from Islamabad to Lahore via the Motorway.

