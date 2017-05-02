ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi on Monday denied joining the PPP. “The news regarding my joining the PPP is baseless. Neither I have decided to switch (party) nor I have met with Faryal Talpur,” said the Minister, according to a Press release issued by his Ministry. Talking about political affiliations and political moves for the next year elections, he said whatever step he will take will be taken publicly.

The Minister’s statement has come in response to a news item that Jatoi met with PPP leader and sister of Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and decided to join the PPP on her invitation.

It was claimed that official announcement will be made after his meeting with Zardari. Jatoi said he did not believe in secret meetings and whatever he will do he will do it publicly.

It is believed that the PML-N legislator from NA-211 (Naushero Feroze-I) has developed serious differences with the PML-N leadership over the distribution of development funds for his constituency. Jatoi strongly denied any such differences.