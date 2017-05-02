It is expected that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case will be established today, Waqt News has learnt.

According to sources, the larger Supreme Court bench which heard the Panama Leaks case will discuss names of potential team members of the team.

All six institutions including FIA, NAB, State Bank, SECP, ISI and MI and have already sent the name of their officers for the team, sources stated.

Furthermore, the larger bench will take the final decision regarding officials and establishment of JIT.

On April 20th, Supreme Court of Pakistan issued orders to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

The five-judge bench, featuring Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, considered the evidence presented by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Watan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In the 540-page verdict, the five-member bench, that was divided 3-2 over the decision, said that the NAB Chairman has failed to cooperate with the investigation, and the FIA has failed to curb white collar crimes, necessitating the formulation of the JIT.

The FIA chief, Muhammad Amlish, has forwarded names of three additional director-generals (ADGs) of the FIA to the Supreme Court, through the interior ministry, for approval of any one name as the head of the JIT.

The DG FIA had also sent the names of two directors of the agency, Director Punjab Dr Usman Anwer and Director Islamabad Mazhar Kakakhel, for the selection of one of them as convener of the JIT.

The three names include Capt (retired) Ahmed Latif, Wajid Zia and Dr Shafiqur Rehman.

Well placed sources told The Nation that the NAB on Wednesday forwarded names of Hasnian Ahmed, a grade-21 officer, working as Director General Headquarters; Numan Aslam, a grade-20 officer, working as Director NAB Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rizwan Khan, a grade-19 officer, working as Director NAB Rawalpindi divison.

Last week DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the Army “through its members in JIT shall play its due role in a legal and transparent manner fulfilling the confidence reposed by SC."

The Panama Papers case stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Premier Sharif has denied any wrongdoing, but the Supreme Court agreed to investigate his family’s offshore wealth late last year after opposition leader Imran Khan threatened street protests.