The Supreme Court today formed a special bench tasked with ensuring the implementation of its verdict on Panamagate and monitoring the working of the joint investigation team (JIT).

It also appointed a coordinator to manage all communication between the bench and the JIT, looking into the split Panamagate case verdict, reported Waqt News.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar approved the appointment of Additional Registrar Muhammad Ali as the coordinator between the JIT and the apex court bench on the case.

On April 20, the apex court issued orders to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Panama Papers evidence, and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain to appear before it.

The five-judge bench, comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, considered the evidence presented by opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Watan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML).

In its 540-page verdict, the five-member bench, which was divided 3-2 over the decision, said NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has failed to cooperate with the investigation, and the FIA has failed to curb white collar crimes, necessitating the formulation of the JIT.