Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz once again took to twitter over Panama Leaks case as she professed that the leaks were never about corruption.

Panama papers were never about corruption. Even the stealers & hackers (read originators) didn't say it was. Losers in imminent danger 1/2 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2017

In a couple of tweets, she claimed that the leaked documents were never about corruption and even stealers and hackers mentioned that it wasn’t about corruption.

Panama is crap. Trashed in the rest of the world. Those relying on it to bring down NS wil bite the dust Insha'Allah https://t.co/j17LCdlfvV — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2017

She also claimed that the losers being in imminent danger of being swept away in the upcoming election pounced upon the conspiracy hatched by evil minds.

Maryam also took a jibe at opponents in her tweets:

"You won t be able to present Panama papers as a substitute or compensation for y[our]r dismal performance in KP. Electorate has matured, [yo]u haven t," she tweeted.

In response to Maryam's tweet, Bastian Obermayer‏, who was the first to break Panama Papers story internationally, jumped in and tweeted:

Sorry to tell you: #panamapapers ARE about #corruption. We found an astonishing number of corruption cases in the documents - and all real. https://t.co/iC6zpoG4DU — Bastian Obermayer (@b_obermayer) May 2, 2017

Maryam responded back, saying:

The misery of journalists who broke the Panama story is understandable. Their overt & covert efforts to bring the govt down came to a naught — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2017

She continued saying:

Don't want 2say much abt nexus bet u & yr Pak counterparts but sad that they bcame a part of conspiracy against Pak. https://t.co/HQANc2lvWT — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2017

At which, he replied:

Journalism isn't about bringing down a govrnmt. It's about telling the truth. Like it or not. (& #panamapapers isn't only abt Pakistan, btw) https://t.co/u6XzgZjjce — Bastian Obermayer (@b_obermayer) May 2, 2017

A few minutes later, a Pulitzer-winning journalist Frederik Obermaier‏, who too worked on the Panama Papers and co-authored the authoritative book on the international scandal with Bastian Obermayer, joined the conversation.