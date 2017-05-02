Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz once again took to twitter over Panama Leaks case as she professed that the leaks were never about corruption.

In a couple of tweets, she claimed that the leaked documents were never about corruption and even stealers and hackers mentioned that it wasn’t about corruption.

She also claimed that the losers being in imminent danger of being swept away in the upcoming election pounced upon the conspiracy hatched by evil minds.

Maryam also took a jibe at opponents in her tweets:

"You won t be able to present Panama papers as a substitute or compensation for y[our]r dismal performance in KP. Electorate has matured, [yo]u haven t," she tweeted. 

In response to Maryam's tweet, Bastian Obermayer‏, who was the first to break Panama Papers story internationally, jumped in and tweeted:

Maryam responded back, saying:

She continued saying:

At which, he replied:

A few minutes later, a Pulitzer-winning journalist Frederik Obermaier‏, who too worked on the Panama Papers and co-authored the authoritative book on the international scandal with Bastian Obermayer, joined the conversation.