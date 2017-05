JHANG: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training jet has crashed near Jhang's Athara Hazari area today, according to a PAF spokesperson.

No casualties have been reported. The pilot ejected from the jet on time, the PAF spokesperson said.

The aircraft was on routine operation training when it crashed.

Earlier on April 14, an Army training aviation plane crashed due to a technical fault in Haral village of Dina,Jehlum.