SIALKOT - The government is making all-out efforts to bring an end to violations of labourers' rights and ensure their protection at workplaces.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt claimed while addressing a convention held under the auspices of Pakistan Workers' Federation (PWF) in connection with International Workers' Day on Monday.

The minister said that the government is utilising all available resources to increase minimum wages of labourers in accordance with price hike.

MPAs - Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Ch Muhammad Ikram, and labourers' leaders Rasheed Ahmed Sandhu, Abdul Shakur Mirza, Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Nazir Ahmed Naji and Malik Waris Ali also spoke on the occasion. They expressed solidarity with the labourers.

On the other hand, the National Labour Federation (NLF) demanded end to violations of labourers' rights and urged the government to ensure increase in their minimum wages.

Addressing a convention held by the PWF, NLF president Malik Muhammad Waris urged the government to provide dowry fund, scholarships, educational stipends, marriage and death grants for labourers and their dependents.

He said that temporary workers should be regularised. He regretted that labourers are not paid as per officially-fixed wages. Labourers are also forced to work for 12 to 14 hours daily which, he said, is totally inhuman.

Local labourers' leader Niaz Ahmed Naji said that May 1st teaches labourers to stand up for their rights with the renewal of pledge to make all out efforts for uplift of the labour class.

Another labour leader Rasheed Ahmed Sandhu urged the government to ensure maximum financial relief to the industrial workers and labourers in the annual budget of the country. He urged the government to ensure 50 percent increase in wages of labourers. He demanded Rs0.5 million compensation for every family of the deceased labourer, Rs100,000 for burial of a deceased labourers and their dependents and Rs100,000 as dowry funds for their girls' marriage.

Earlier, several labour organizations took out a walk to mark the International Labour Day here in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur. On the ccasion, the participants expressed solidarity with the labourers. They were carrying banners and placards in favour of their demands.