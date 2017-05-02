LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif needs to take decision on the advice given by opposition leaders, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar.

"We were going through similar times when ways were parting with the leadership in London. But we did not look back," he said while addressing lawyers in Jinnah Lounge of Lahore High Court.

The MQM-P chief further added that it was the PM’s responsibility to reflect on the opposition's advice so an enquiry on the Panama case is kept impartial.