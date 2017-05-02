Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has announced development projects worth billions of rupees for the people of Layyah and adjoining areas, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Layyah on Tuesday evening, he performed ground breaking of a bridge on Indus River which will be completed at a cost of seven billion rupees and link Layyah and Taunsa.

He said the bridge will also reduce distance of 180 kilometers to just 24 kilometers enabling people to reach Indus Highway from Layyah in 30 minutes.

Nawaz Sharif also announced provision of gas to Chowk Azam, Karor Lal Esan and Fatehpur areas. He also announced Health Cards for Layyah. The premier also announced construction of 50 kilometers long road from Chak No 128 to Somra Nasheb and remodeling of Thal canal.

He said PML-N believes in serving the people and is striving hard to curb load-shedding on permanent basis, for which 10,000 megawatt of electricity will be added to the national grid by next year. He said our opponents have failed to serve in the provinces where they are in power.

Nawaz Sharif said foes of Pakistan do not want materialisation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), construction of motorways and roads, ending of load-shedding and unemployment, and provision of better health facilities.

He said his government will continue its journey of development and progress, despite mudslinging of political opponents.