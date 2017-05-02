GUJRANWALA - The Civil Lines Police claimed to have busted two dacoits gangs and recovered cash, stolen vehicles and other valuables.

While talking to the media, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Nadeem Khokhar said that "Jaji" and "Gero" gangs had been involved in various dacoity and robbery incidents.

The Civil Lines Police SHO along with his team carried out raids in different areas and arrested ringleader of Jaji gang identified as Ejaz alias Jaji, Akram, Amjad, Zubair alias Gero, the ringleader of Gero gang, Amir Hamza, Abdul Mana and Rashid. The police also recovered Rs300,000, five motorcycles, seven cellphones, seven pistols and other valuables from their possession.

The police have launched further investigation.