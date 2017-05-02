QUETTA - The police personnel while demolishing the camp of protesting Paramedical Staff Association members on Monday arrested scores of them in Quetta.

The paramedics alleged that the police force had imprisoned their colleagues in various police stations after conducting crackdown on their camp, but the police officials declined the claims stating that were set free outside the City.

The Paramedical Staff Association had set up protesting camp at the lawn of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta since last two weeks. Paramedics were protesting since last 15 days in favour of their service structure, health allowance and other demands.