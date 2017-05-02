PESHAWAR - Activists of People’s Students Federation (PSF) from Kurram Agency on Monday accused the political administration of involvement in corruption and misuse of power. They demanded an inquiry against the officials involved and their dismissal from services if found guilty.

While speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, PSF Fata chapter Vice President Rafiullah Chamkani alleged that the Lower Kurram Agency Assistant Political Agent (APA) Tariq Hassan, Tehsildar Arshad Afridi, and Moharrar Fazl Karim deputed at Satain checkpost were involved in corruption and plundering public money.

Some two-years back, he said, a ban was imposed on the construction of houses, commercial and any other road infrastructure development work after a dispute over land in Satain area of the agency, he said.

Despite that the APA allowed the construction work by taking bribes of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000, he alleged.

He added that people were imprisoned and tortured by the political administration, if they do not pay bribe money.

Similarly, Chamkani said that the political administration had collected Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 per vehicle at Satain checkpost as illegal tax, through which it generates a huge amount of money every month, causing huge loss to the public exchequer.

He added that the drivers were also harassed and put behind bars upon denial of paying the illegal tax.

Later, he said, the money collected was equally shared between Lower Kurram Agency APA, tehsildar and other officials.

Flanked by PSF activists Arshad Bacha, Matiullah Chamkani, Bashirullah Mohmand, Usman and others, he said that the issue was raised with the authorities concerned on several occasions but no action was taken against the corrupt officials.

He asked the government to take notice of the illegal practices of the political administration involved in smuggling drugs and unlawful acts in the area.

The tribal student activists demanded of the Chief of Army Staff, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor, Corps Commander Peshawar, and the authorities concerned to take notice of the massive corruption by the Lower Kurram Agency political administration, otherwise threatened strong agitation against it.