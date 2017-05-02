SADIQABAD - The Rescue 1122 conducted mock exercises to judge the rescuers' capability in swimming, handling boats and other equipment in case of floods and other emergencies.

Rescue Station Coordinator Muhammad Shafique inspected the exercises. Rescue Safety Officer Ashiq Mehmood inspected the use of flood-fighting equipment by the rescuers.

On the occasion, Rescue 1122 In-charge told the media that mock exercises are the best way to prepare the rescuers for emergency. He said that the exercises were conducted under directives of District Emergency Officer Dr Abdus Sattar to respond to the possible flood in Sadiqabad.

MEPCO CRACKS DOWN

ON PILFERERS

The Mepco launched a crackdown on power pilferers. Mepco SDO of Fist sub-division Israr Ahmed and Meter Inspector Nayab Anwar told the media the power pilferers will be dealt with sternly. They also urged the people to identify those involved in power theft, saying their names will be kept secret. Similarly, power supply to those will be disconnected who have not been paying electricity bills since long, they added.