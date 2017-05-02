LODHRAN/FAISALABAD - Angry residents allegedly tortured two robbers to death after they caught them red handed here in Basti Kotha Athira, UC Haveli Naseer Khan situated in the Saddr police precincts early Monday morning.

According to police sources, three robbers barged into the house of Nawaz, resident of Basti Kotha Athira in the wee hours of Monday. The family members, however, sensed entry of the robbers and started raising alarms. Listening to the hue and cry, neighbours, armed with clubs and other arms, rushed to the scene. They managed to catch two robbers while their third accomplice managed to escape the scene. The angry mob started torturing the robbers severely. As result, one of the robbers, later identified as Arif Baloch, resident of Basti Jaman Shah, Lodhran, died on the spot while the other Falak Sher, resident of the same locality got critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and launched investigation into the incident.

The police have registered a case and took more two dozen residents into custody for investigation.

On the other hand, family members of one of the dead robbers Falak Sher staged a protest outside DHQ hospital, blaming that the hospital management did not provide medical aid to Falak Sher due to which he died. They alleged that both Falak Sher and Arif Baloch were not robbers rather they were killed to "settle an old score."

They urged the police to bring the accused to book.

According to the police, both the dead robbers were wanted by police in more than 20 criminal cases.

Lodhran DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan regretted over the incident and said that the no one is above the law.

"There is no doubt that the robbers were habitual criminals but no one has the right to take law into his hands," he pointed out, adding that the law will definitely takes its course and bring the culprits to the book.

He pledged that the police will investigate whether the deceased persons had gone for robbery or there was anything else.

In Faisalabad, two dacoits were killed in an alleged shootout with police here in People's Colony late the other night.

According to police sources, two under-custody dacoits were being escorted to a hideout for recovery of weapons when their accomplices ambushed the police van to get their accomplices free.

Policemen retaliated and in exchange of fire two under-custody dacoits - Shahid and Shabbir were killed by their accomplices.

Police sources said that the killed dacoits were involved in several cases of murders and robberies. Sources further said that the unidentified attackers managed to escape from the scene.