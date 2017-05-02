LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday reacted to the tweet from Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, stating that if ill intent was behind it then action should be taken.

Speaking to media personnel, Rana Sanaullah said that if the tweet was posted as a result of misunderstanding then that was understandable. However, if there was ill intention behind it, then action should be taken against it.

“Matters cannot go ahead without civilian supremacy,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that institutions do not communicate with one another through tweets. He further said that tweets cause complications.

He also said the Prime Minister’s Office had not issued any notification regarding the Dawn Leaks matter.

“The Prime Minister’s Office had given his approval rather than issued a notification,” he said.

A couple of days ago, Pakistan Army spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted “Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected.”

Following the tweets, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had stated that institutions did not communicate with each other based on tweets. He said that only the Interior Ministry could issue the notification and not the Prime Minister’s Office.