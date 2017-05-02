The custom and wildlife department during joint action arrested a man with 60 rare pigeons at Lahore airport on Tuesday.

The custom officials said that during search of baggage of a passenger, who returned from Jeddah through PIA flight PK-760, at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, 60 rare pigeons in a cage were found.

The wildlife officials were informed about the incident, who reached the scene and asked the accused to pay Rs 25,000 fine if he wants to take them to home but he refused.

The accused was held along with pigeons after refusal and he will be produced in the court of Magistrate on Wednesday.