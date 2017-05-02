PESHAWAR:- A security personnel was martyred and two others sustained injuries in exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in Kurram Agency on Monday. According to details, exchange of fire between the forces and militants took place in Yakhta area at central Kurram. Resultantly, a soldier was martyred and two others including a captain sustained injuries. After retaliation from the security personnel, several suspected militants were reportedly killed. The injured security personnel were shifted to CMH Tal.–Staff Reporter