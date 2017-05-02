JHANG - Three persons died after consuming toxic liquor here in Mohallah Bhabharana here on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, Riaz, resident of Faisalabad had come to Jhang to see his cousin Shabbir. They along with their friends - Arshad Ansari and Azam consumed liquor, which turned out to be toxic. Soon their condition deteriorated and Arshad Ansari breathed his last on the spot. The three others were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Jhang where Azam and Shabbir also breathed their last.

Condition of Riaz is also stated to be critical.

The police have arrested the alleged drug-peddler Asif and have started investigation.