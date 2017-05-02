DERA GHAZI KHAN - As many as 11 persons were rescued and two others including a boy are missing after a ferry capsized here in Indus River near Ghazi Ghat Bridge.

According rescue sources, the ferry, with 13 persons onboard, capsized due to speeding. Local fishermen rushed for the rescue of those onboard the ferry and managed to rescue 11 persons alive. Two others - nine-year-old Haider Javed, son of Malik Javed, Instructor at DG Khan Vocational College and a fisherman Gulshan were missing till filing of this report.

It is believed that both have drowned and search for their dead bodies is underway. On information, rescue divers also rushed to the spot and joined the search.

The police have also launched investigation into the incident.