KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has said that the provincial capital of Sindh holds a vital position and only an honest and devoted leadership could bring Karachi out of the hot waters.

Addressing the ceremony, organised by Karachi Tajir Ittehad (KIT) at Ghulam Hoosain Khalikdina Hall on Monday, Imran referred to various issues of the city, and observed, “An empowered local government is the only way through which issues of the city could be resolved and PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has devolved the powers to the local government,” said Imran, adding that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter was justified in his demand for a similar system in Karachi.

PTI leaders Asad Umer, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Arif Alvi, Liaqat Ali Jatoi, Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Dawa Khan Sabir. KIT Chairman Ateeq Mir and other members of KIT were present on the occasion.

Imran further said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) about 30 percent of development funds were being spent by the local government representatives. “The construction of roads and streets is the duty of MPAs and this work is done by the local government representatives there,” he informed. Terming the security as a biggest problem for traders in Karachi, he said, “If we ask police to do something against the law for personal interests and political gains, it would further destroy the department.”

“The only way to progress is to develop a sense of security among the citizens,” he said, and added, that Inspector General (IG) Sindh AD Khawaja had also demanded the police system in vogue in KP, which is free from any political interference. Sharing details of the achievements of the PTI’s government in KP, Imran said that situation in other provinces was deteriorating due to bad governance, while, on the other hand, splendid performance of the KP government had increased tourism by 100 percent.

He said that KP was receiving high investment due to good governance, as “We have given powers to the local government representatives,” he said, and added, “Share price of Bank of Khyber has increased from Rs5 to Rs16 in just three years.” He said that Pakistanis paid least amount of tax due to corruption.

Imran addresses labourers

Later addressing a gathering held at Dawood Chowrangi, Landhi in connection with the Labour Day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that PTI after coming to power would continue to look after the labour class. He said that it was essential to look after the labourers and farmers for the development of the country and that PTI had always stood for the labourers.

He said that policies of the rulers were hostile towards labourers. “It is just because of these policies that poor are becoming poorer and rich are becoming richer,” he said, and added, “In no country across the world, there is a hospital offering free treatment to the cancer patients, and Shaukat Khanam is the only hospital providing free treatment to 70 percent such patients.”

He said that third Shaukat Khanam Hospital would become operational in Karachi this year.

He further said that the PTI Labour Union would develop the structure in all departments and also bring positive changes for the labour class. He was of the view that privatization of national assets was not in the favour of the country.

Imran emphasised that only the empowered labour class could make the country a welfare state. The PTI chief said that the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had provided health cards to 60 percent people with the limits of rupees 0.5 million for free medical treatment.

He added that Pakistan’s labourers had always fought for the country and now it was time to stand up against the people trying to sabotage the labour organisations.

“There is a need for a real change in the politics of the country as it is the only way to put Pakistan on the path to progress and prosperity,” Khan said, and added, “PTI is going ahead with the agenda of eliminating corruption from the country while Panama leaks case would change the history of Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, KTI chairman Ateeq Mir said that traders of the metropolis were running their businesses in a miserable situation as there was injustice everywhere. “There is no governance in the city and people are even deprived of basic facilities,” he lamented.

He thanked Imran for raising voice for the rights of Karachiites and extended support to the PTI movement to resolve the issues of metropolis. Imran, along with the other leaders, also attended the reception given by the Memon community.

At the ceremony, Memon community leaders Aziz Memon, Abdul Ghani Suleman Bagra and others were also present.

Lauding the services of Memon community, Imran said that Memons had played a key role in the economic cycle of Karachi. “The community always stands first for the progress of the country and is still working for the betterment of the city and country,” he noted.

He said that some political groups working on a nefarious agenda had been trying to cut Karachi off from national politics. “Now it’s the time to correct the past mistakes and work for the port city,” he said, and added, “I invite the people to join PTI with an aim to eliminate the rotten and corrupt system from the country, as it is the only way out of crisis.”

He extended invitation to Memon community to join PTI`s movement.

PTI leader Asad Umer and Firdous Shamim Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.

Imran invites Mumtaz

Bhutto to join PTI

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the meeting with Mumtaz Bhutto at his residence invited him to join PTI. According to details both leaders visited Mumtaz’s residence and condoled with him the demise of his elder brother. On the occasion PTI leaders also invited the former Pakistan Muslim League leader to join party ranks.

The sources said that responding to the offer Mumtaz Bhutto has sought some time for consultations. On the other hand, PTI spokesperson, commenting on the development, told The Nation that Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited Mumtaz Bhutto’s residence to condole with him the death of his elder brother while during the meeting the entire political situation of Sindh was also discussed.

However the spokesperson rejected the impression of invitation to Mumtaz Bhutto to join PTI, saying that no such subject came under discussion.