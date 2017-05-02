GUJRANWALA - Fire burnt to ashes standing wheat crop over eight acres of land, causing the farmers a loss runs into millions. According to Rescue 1122, standing wheat crop fields near Kot Baqar suddenly caught fire and it soon spread to other fields in the surroundings. On information, rescue 1122 fire-fighters rushed to the scene. The rescuers also with farmers overcame the fire after about three hours efforts. The affected farmers have demanded compensation for the losses.