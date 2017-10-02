Minister for Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that there is no need for Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to resign.

Saad Rafique also said “Many people are trying to infuriate us, but we won’t get involved in any dispute and resolve the matter peacefully. But it is shameful that interior minister was not allowed to enter the accountability court.”

Earlier Interior Minister stated that chief commissioner told him that Rangers have taken control of the security and barred entry except of Nawaz Sharif.

"I will resign as Interior Minister if write of government will be challenged," he announced. "I am not puppet interior minister and this will be investigated at top level," he added.

He further asserted that he asked Ranger Commanding Officer to explain the situation but he did not come rather vanished from the site.