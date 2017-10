Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important meeting of the Corps Commanders for Tuesday, Waqt News reported.

Bajwa will chair the session during which some key issues, including the Army chief's recent meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, are expected to be discussed.

The Army chief met Ghani on Sunday during his scheduled visit to Kabul. According to ISPR, both discussed the prevailing security environment in the region and the state of bilateral relationship.