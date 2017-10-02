The Foreign Office on Monday summoned Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale to lodge a protest against 'unprovoked' Indian ceasefire violations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office (FO) Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Muhammad Faisal summoned Indian High Commissioner Bambawale and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces ", an FO statement read.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement and to maintain peace along the LoC. He asked them to investigate this and other reported violations, and urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan to play the role mandated under the UN Security Council resolutions.