At least one person was killed and two others injured today after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) targetting the vehicle of peace committee member Alamzaib blew up in Malam Jabba near Mingora, Swat.

SHO, Zaka Malam Jabba police station, Abdul Rahim told media that Alamzaib Khan sustained injuries while his father Nisar Khan was killed when an IED was blasted with a remote-controlled device at village Gatt in tehsil Charbagh.

The bang of explosion was heard in long distance.

It was not immediately ascertained that who was its target. However, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Further investigation is underway.