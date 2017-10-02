Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zakaullah has been presented the highest military award of Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz medal of excellence, reported by Radio Pakistan

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, Admiral Zaka Ullah was awarded this medal during his visit to Saudi Arabia by the Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh Al Bunyan at a ceremony in Riyadh.

During his visit, the Naval chief also held meetings with General Abdul Rahman and head of Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Abdullah al-Sultan.

Matters of mutual and professional interests, security of the Arabian Sea as well as bilateral naval cooperation were discussed during the meetings.

The Saudi officials appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in maritime security and peace and stability in the region.