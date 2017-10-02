Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reached accountability court and expected to be indicted in three corruption references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including Talal Chaudhary, Pervaiz Chaudhary, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal who were accompanying Nawaz Sharif were denied entry in the court.

Asif Kirmani, Maiza Hameed and Daniyal Aziz along with ousted premier, however, went inside the court.

Furthermore, media was also not allowed inside the court.

While talking to media outside the court, interior minister stated that early in morning chief commissioner told him that Rangers have taken control of the security and barred entry except Nawaz Sharif.

"I will resign as Interior Minister if write of government will be challenged," he announced. "I am not puppet interior minister and this will be investigated at top level," he added.

He further asserted that he asked Ranger Commanding Officer to explain the situation but he did not come rather vanished from the site.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court on September 26 for brief period of time, a day after he came from London where he stayed for almost a month because of his ailing wife.

Nawaz Sharif and his family were indicted in three reference by NAB under the July 28 verdict of Supreme Court in Panama case.

The references are related to London properties, Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies including Al-Azizia company and Hill Metals Establishment.

After the hearing, Nawaz Sharif left the court for Punjab House where he an important meeting of PML-N will held today.

While talking to media after hearing, PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha stated that Nawaz Sharif is not indicted today. "The court has set the date for next Monday for further indictment," he said.

Due to absence of other suspects including his children, Nawaz Sharif was not indicted today.

Furthermore, non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif's children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and son-inl-law Captain (r) Safdar have been issued by the court.

The arrest warrants were issued because of their absence from the hearing again today. The court ordered the police to arrest and present Sharif's children and son-in-law on next hearing.

Next hearing will be held on October 9th.