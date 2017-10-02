Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Monday that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan exercised the same authority as is being exercised by Ahsan Iqbal now.

Talking to media he said: “Chaudhry Nisar as the interior minister did not have any more authority than what Ahsan Iqbal has today.”

Responding to a question related to the strong reservations expressed by Iqbal in a press conference outside court complex after he was disallowed to enter the premises, Sanaullah said that the common man now knows what 'state within a state' means.

“Registrar, commissioner Islamabad has authority in the court complex, how can then Rangers take over,” he added.

“The entire nation now knows how the situation is going; they know the hidden forces playing their undue role,” the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader said.

Issuing a rebuttal to Rana Sanaullah’s statement, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s spokesperson said: “There is no need for anyone to give statement on the authority exercised by former interior minister, and no one holds right to give their opinion on the matter.”

The statement added that Chaudhry Nisar had complete control of his ministry.