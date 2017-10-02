Rangers Sector Incharge Brigadier Asif Iqbal said that no one is barred from entering Accountability court.

According to media reports, while taking a round to check security arrangements outside Accountability Court Rangers Sector Incharge Brigadier Asif Iqbal said, “Due to security concerns rangers were following court orders. No one is barred from entering the court.”

He also met Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz outside the court and said “If the ministers wanted to attend the hearing they can, no one will be barred.”