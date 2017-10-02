Non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif's children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and son-inl-law Captain (r) Safdar have been issued by the court.

The arrest warrants were issued because of their absence from the hearing again today.Judge Muhammad Bashir ordered the police to arrest and present Sharif's children and son-in-law on next hearing.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court in case of three references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on London properties and offshore companies.

Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz are in London to attend their ailing mother, Kalsoom Nawaz who is under treatment for throat cancer.