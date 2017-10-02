Pakistan, China have agreed to continue efforts for peace in Afghanistan by political and economic means, reported Radio Pakistan Monday.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong called on Prime Minister's Adviser on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest pertaining to the overall security situation of the region and agreed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship project strengthening ties between the two countries.

Janjua suggested that China should consider to have its major industrial base in Balochistan where both the countries could co-produce and co-manufacture and also have an easy access to world's market.

He appreciated the role of China in Afghanistan and the role of Chinese ambassador in consolidation of friendly relations between the two countries.

The Chinese envoy stressed that his country supports the relationship based on mutual respect that upholds territorial integrity.