ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said the most suitable person for the Chairmanship of National Accountability Bureau would be nominated by the opposition.

While speaking to media today Khursheed Shah said, “Pakistan Peoples Party has authorized him for nominating NAB Chairman.”

He assured that the name proposed by the opposition would be before every one. They were looking into their service record of thirty to forty years.