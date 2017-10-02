ISLAMABAD: PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed has said that the trial is hijacked, it’s not an open trial as the Interior Minister was not allowed entry into judicial complex.

While speaking to media outside judicial complex he said, “Disallowing entry into judicial complex proves that it is not an open trial but a hijacked trial. Supreme Court will tell who hijacked it.”

He further stated that it is apex court’s job to get the constitution implemented. “One criminal, he was referring to former President Pervaiz Musharraf, has fled from the country and one innocent has appeared before the court,” he added.

He also pointed out that it was unfortunate for Pakistan that someone else is in government and someone else is exercising their power.

“We are paying a price for our struggle for democracy,” said Rasheed.